Bengaluru: 40 percent 'cheat' on treatment in this asthma capital 

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old software engineer Suman Malhotra was rushed to the hospital on an emergency in January and had to be on a ventilator for over a week. She is asthmatic and had been ‘cheating’ on her treatment course.



Her pulmonologist at Sakra World Hospital, Dr Sachin Kumar says, “She was not serious about using the inhaler and was not taking her medicines regularly. Fortunately, she recovered. It could have been fatal too.”



According to a study by doctors in Karnataka, 40 per cent asthma patients do not adhere to the treatment course leading to further complications such as repeated severe attacks of asthma, some even life-threatening.



Dr MD Majeed Pasha, consultant pulmonologist, GM Hospital, Nagarbhavi, says, “The main reason people don’t stick with their medicines is a lack of awareness among the patients about asthma management. The majority of the patients, as soon as they feel a little better with initial treatment, stop taking medication. Some patients fear addiction to inhalers. Some are also misguided by general practitioners and quacks.”



Dr Sachin says one of his patients Indupriya, a college student, worried that the treatment may be for life. “Someone had suggested that she try homoeopathy, saying allopathy would be a lifelong treatment and may have side effects.

She took homoeopathy for six to eight months but it did not help. She then came to our hospital in March last year. After taking medicines regularly for a few months, the severity of asthma has reduced and now, she uses inhaler only when required. She hasn’t had any symptoms since March last year.”



Prevalence of asthma in Bengaluru has increased three-folds over the last two decades due to pollution and change in weather conditions, says Dr Majeed.



Dr Chethan Kumar NL, People Tree Hospital, says, “There is a 25 percent increase in the number of cases in Bengaluru since last year.

A study by the Institute of Medical Education and Research across four Indian cities – Delhi, Chandigarh, Kanpur and Bengaluru – reported asthma prevalence in adults at 3.47 per cent in 2011. However, about 7.5 to 10 percent adults in Bengaluru are said to be suffering from asthma as per the recent studies. The city nowadays has also been identified as the asthma capital of India.”



Dr Madhu K from Apollo Hospital, Mysuru, says maintenance therapy is necessary for such cases. “Treatment should be taken regularly to keep asthma under control, irrespective of day-to-day variations. It helps improve lung’s functioning.

Lifelong medicines are prescribed only in few cases. If one gets better, the medicines can be tapered.” Asthma can be triggered anytime and especially during summer, due to dust, pollution, humidity and sudden change in temperature, he says adding, “We ask them to visit us when there is a change in temperature and adhere to treatments.”