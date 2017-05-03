Home Cities Bengaluru

Ten tips to care for hair

Sometimes hair fall is out of our control but it is important to determine its cause and find the best remedy to mitigate the problem

Published: 03rd May 2017 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2017 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Sushma Yadav
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hair care is a huge issue in the overall grooming process and hair fall is one of the biggest issue people face. So what causes hair fall in the first place?

Hereditary Factors
Genetic factors causes hair loss. For example if your father is bald, it is likely you will have more hair loss than otherwise. The condition is largely determined by the family history and is a factor that you cannot change. However you can mitigate the same by sticking to a proper diet and making necessary lifestyle changes.

Stress
Urban lifestyle is a root cause of hair fall as individual’s today lead hectic and fast-paced lives that demand a lot of energy. During the time of heightened activity, stress comes in silently and even before you know, you are stressing on a lot of things. While stress causes bigger problems like blood pressure, hair fall is definitely attributed to stress such as sudden loss of large clumps of hair.

Scalp Infections
& Skin Disorders
Very often scaly patches caused by ringworm can lead to hair loss. Ringworm starts as a small pimple on the scalp and tends to spread in size leaving scaly patches and baldness. Skin disorders like lupus, lichen planus and sarcoidosis also causes hair loss and treatment depends on the nature of the fungus involved.

Over Styling
Today the market is flooded with hair styling tools and often we tend to use them as a quick fix without realizing that they are actually damaging your hair. For instance blow drying your hair after a shower can cause a lot of hair fall. Likewise, curling your hair, straightening your using any kind of heat on the hair is likely to cause breakage and hair loss.

Cosmetic Uses
Using products that are full of chemicals like shampoos and conditioners and also hair oils can cause hair loss. In fact you must read the contents and avoid products with harmful chemicals like parabens and sulphates. Take note of ingredients like Isopropyl Alcohol, Mineral Oil, PEG-Polyethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol (PG), Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) and Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES), Chlorine, DEA (Diethanolamine), MEA (momoethanolamine), TEA (Triethanolamine) and FD & C Colour Pigments which can reduce hair re-growth. Even hair treatments like colouring can cause hair loss. So it is better to opt for ammonia free colours.

Hormonal Issues
A key cause of hair loss is when your body experiences hormonal imbalances. This is more common during pregnancy, childbirth, thyroid imbalance, menopause and other hormone related conditions. Progesterone and estrogen are important female hormones and when progesterone levels are very low, it can lead to excessive hair loss. Likewise if there is a high production of estrogen hormone it can cause increased hair loss. Hence during these times, it is better to consult with your doctor on what can help reduce hair loss as these are specific conditions.

Wrong Food Choices
What you eat also affects the health of your hair. The basic criteria is to eat food that is rich in nutrients but unfortunately the excessive consumption of junk food which has absolutely no nutrients can cause hair loss. If you are deficient in vitamin A you may experience both dry and itchy scalp. Eggs and Dairy products, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin B7 help fight hair loss.

Unhealthy Working
Conditions
Since most people work, they are subject to air conditioning in both the office and the car. Most homes also have air conditioning which is not good for your hair. In fact if you do not condition your hair properly, it can react to atmospheric changes causing hair loss. Likewise working in night shifts can also increase hair fall.

Lack of Sleep
If you are sleep deprived and suffer from insomnia, narcolepsy and sleep disorders you can lose hair. Alterations in sleep pattern impact immune system and stamina levels and internal disturbances lead to excessive hair fall. So make sure you get a good night of restful sleep.

Medication
If you are on a specific treatment plan and are using strong medicines, it is likely that you will see an increased hair fall. Acne medications, antibiotics, antidepressants, oral contraceptives, anticoagulants, cholesterol-lowering medications, immunosuppressant medications, mood stabilisers, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications and thyroid medication are also known to cause hair loss.

The expert is a dermatologist and a founder of Skinologycentre located in Sadashiva Nagar

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp