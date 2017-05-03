Ten tips to care for hair

Dr Sushma Yadav By

BENGALURU: Hair care is a huge issue in the overall grooming process and hair fall is one of the biggest issue people face. So what causes hair fall in the first place?

Hereditary Factors

Genetic factors causes hair loss. For example if your father is bald, it is likely you will have more hair loss than otherwise. The condition is largely determined by the family history and is a factor that you cannot change. However you can mitigate the same by sticking to a proper diet and making necessary lifestyle changes.

Stress

Urban lifestyle is a root cause of hair fall as individual’s today lead hectic and fast-paced lives that demand a lot of energy. During the time of heightened activity, stress comes in silently and even before you know, you are stressing on a lot of things. While stress causes bigger problems like blood pressure, hair fall is definitely attributed to stress such as sudden loss of large clumps of hair.

Scalp Infections

& Skin Disorders

Very often scaly patches caused by ringworm can lead to hair loss. Ringworm starts as a small pimple on the scalp and tends to spread in size leaving scaly patches and baldness. Skin disorders like lupus, lichen planus and sarcoidosis also causes hair loss and treatment depends on the nature of the fungus involved.

Over Styling

Today the market is flooded with hair styling tools and often we tend to use them as a quick fix without realizing that they are actually damaging your hair. For instance blow drying your hair after a shower can cause a lot of hair fall. Likewise, curling your hair, straightening your using any kind of heat on the hair is likely to cause breakage and hair loss.

Cosmetic Uses

Using products that are full of chemicals like shampoos and conditioners and also hair oils can cause hair loss. In fact you must read the contents and avoid products with harmful chemicals like parabens and sulphates. Take note of ingredients like Isopropyl Alcohol, Mineral Oil, PEG-Polyethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol (PG), Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) and Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES), Chlorine, DEA (Diethanolamine), MEA (momoethanolamine), TEA (Triethanolamine) and FD & C Colour Pigments which can reduce hair re-growth. Even hair treatments like colouring can cause hair loss. So it is better to opt for ammonia free colours.

Hormonal Issues

A key cause of hair loss is when your body experiences hormonal imbalances. This is more common during pregnancy, childbirth, thyroid imbalance, menopause and other hormone related conditions. Progesterone and estrogen are important female hormones and when progesterone levels are very low, it can lead to excessive hair loss. Likewise if there is a high production of estrogen hormone it can cause increased hair loss. Hence during these times, it is better to consult with your doctor on what can help reduce hair loss as these are specific conditions.

Wrong Food Choices

What you eat also affects the health of your hair. The basic criteria is to eat food that is rich in nutrients but unfortunately the excessive consumption of junk food which has absolutely no nutrients can cause hair loss. If you are deficient in vitamin A you may experience both dry and itchy scalp. Eggs and Dairy products, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin B7 help fight hair loss.

Unhealthy Working

Conditions

Since most people work, they are subject to air conditioning in both the office and the car. Most homes also have air conditioning which is not good for your hair. In fact if you do not condition your hair properly, it can react to atmospheric changes causing hair loss. Likewise working in night shifts can also increase hair fall.

Lack of Sleep

If you are sleep deprived and suffer from insomnia, narcolepsy and sleep disorders you can lose hair. Alterations in sleep pattern impact immune system and stamina levels and internal disturbances lead to excessive hair fall. So make sure you get a good night of restful sleep.

Medication

If you are on a specific treatment plan and are using strong medicines, it is likely that you will see an increased hair fall. Acne medications, antibiotics, antidepressants, oral contraceptives, anticoagulants, cholesterol-lowering medications, immunosuppressant medications, mood stabilisers, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications and thyroid medication are also known to cause hair loss.

