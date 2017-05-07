Home Cities Bengaluru

Rat triggers false alarm at Muthoot office

 Tension  prevailed for sometime when the emergency alarm at Muthoot Finance went off accidentally in the wee hours on Saturday in Kengeri.

Published: 07th May 2017 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2017 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Tension  prevailed for sometime when the emergency alarm at Muthoot Finance went off accidentally in the wee hours on Saturday in Kengeri. Alarmed residents woke up and alerted the night beat police, who rushed to the area suspecting it to be a robbery attempt. 


After a thorough check, police concluded that a rat may have bitten the wire connecting to the locker room triggering the alarm. A similar incident was reported a month ago. 


A senior police officer said the manager has been warned as residents have demanded that the firm take safety measures as the alarm disturbs them. 


“When it happened the first time a month ago, we found that a rat had bitten the wires. CCTV footage has also confirmed this. But there is also a technical problem in the system.

The residents are fed up and the manager did not contact us after they complained. Thus we have warned the manager to take necessary safety measures on the premises. No case has been registered in the regard,” the officer said. 

