How art moved out of a house on St Marks road

BENGALURU: Moving house is never easy, especially if you’ve spent your childhood there. Sandhya Kumar, a city-based filmmaker, explores the nostalgia that such a change inspires through her film Memory of a Light.

The house in focus is 58, St Marks Road - a place with a rich history, where art forms of all kinds have been celebrated over the decades. The house had been rented out for 80 years by the family of Pattabhirama Reddy Tikkavarapu, the late Indian screenwriter, producer, director, social activist and poet, known for his work in Telugu and Kannada cinema.

However, the owners asked them to vacate and this inspired Sandhya to make Memory of a Light.

Pattabhirama’s son Konarak Reddy, a world renowned musician himself, and his wife Kirthana, who used to hold theatre classes for children in the house, decided to open their doors to Sandhya, so she could capture the experience of living in this Bengaluru landmark.

“This is a very old house, from the Colonial times,” says Sandhya.

“The family has lived there for 80 years and it’s known as a hub for artists in the city, so many people have been to the house and remember it fondly. I always wanted to explore themes such as architecture and how it adds to the nostalgia of a place - especially to one’s childhood home. That is when someone put me in touch with this family.”

The film is being screened at Shoonya - Centre for Art and Somatic Practices.

The screening will be followed by performances by Kirthana’s theatre students. These performers have grown up in the house and are saddened by the fact that they can’t run through its halls anymore.

“My students have spent so many years in the house, so they will be sharing their responses

to the film in the form of poetry and narratives,” shares the tutor. “This was an extremely emotional process for me and my family, more so because so many generations of artists have lived in that house and so much art has been created there.”

Kaya shares how it was like growing up in that house: “I started going to the house for theatre classes when I seven years old, and now I’m turning 17. So it was very emotional. My love for that house is deeply rooted in my love for theatre, and we’ve used every inch of that house to do our art.”

Kaya, who is studying at Iventure Academy, was instrumental in organizing tomorrow’s event.

Catch the film Memory of a Light at Shoonya - Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, Lalbagh Main Road, today at 6.30pm.