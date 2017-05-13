Home Cities Bengaluru

Virtual tour of splendid locations across Karnataka to be a reality soon

Anyone wishing to visit or revisit the majestic temples of Belur or Halebidu can soon do it from the comfort of their homes.

Published: 13th May 2017 06:52 AM

By Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anyone wishing to visit or revisit the majestic temples of Belur or Halebidu can soon do it from the comfort of their homes. For those interested in a natural scenic setting, you could walk around the hills of Western Ghats, maybe at the green-splashed Shola forests in Chikkamagaluru.

Thanks to the Virtual Reality (VR) solutions offered by Highir Technologies to the State Tourism Department, the content required to enjoy these destinations in high definition 3D images is now available.
Speaking to Express, Naveen Subbaraman, CEO of Highir Technologies said that the project was being developed for the past two years. Walkthroughs, 360-degree views, top view, aerial panorama of tourist destinations such as Belur, Halebeed and Shravanabelagola are ready, which will be submitted to the State government during GAFX - 2017 in the city.

The start-up is among the eight firms recently funded by the Karnataka Startup Cell.
“In our website, (highir.com) one can see our earlier projects - which was completed for Jungle Lodges and Resorts. Currently, we are working on tourist destinations such as the Mysuru Palace, Hampi, Badami and Pattadkal,” he said.
Alongside the ongoing project of tourist destinations of the State, the firm is also working on photogrammetry or 3D scanning and 360-degree videos for a more engrossing experience. Naveen said that a 3D image of any destination, measuring 4 square feet, would cost around `1 lakh.   

Future trends
Now, due to VR devices and smartphones, we are able to watch the destinations of historic significance. With the onset of VR suits, there will be the technology to make people touch and feel as if they are right there, he added. Priyank Kharge, Minister of ITBT and Tourism, said that there were plans to add more locations, such as the scenic hills of Chikkamagaluru district. However, he said that the project was delayed due to the prevailing drought condition in the State. The start-up, Highir is expected to demonstrate the VR content generated by the firm at GAFX - 2017, today.

Palace Sound and Light show: Audio track to be in Hindi, English
Mysuru: It’s good news for tourists from Northern states and foreigners as the Mysore Palace Board has decided to come out with a revamped 'Sound and Light' show in Mysore Palace in Hindi and English. The Mysore Palace Board meeting presided by Chief Secretary Subash Chandra Khuntia on Friday decided to come out with the audio track in Hindi and English for the show within two months. The authorities, decided to have daily sound and light show and illumination of the palace for 15 minutes and one hour on Sunday as well as national holidays.

