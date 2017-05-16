Man held for misbehaving with woman in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Madiwala police on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old man for misbehaving with a woman at a bus stand.

The arrested man, Narayan Yadav, a native of Bihar, works for a catering service company in the city.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening, when the woman who works for a private company was waiting for a bus at Silk Board bus stand. Yadav, who noticed her standing alone went close to her and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

As she raised an alarm, a few passerby chased the man and thrashed him before informing the police.

Hoysala police took him into custody and during interrogation they learnt that he is “mentally challenged”.

He lives in a nearby house along with his co-workers.

A similar incident was reported in Chandra Layout, when one Vinuth Kumar was arrested for misbehaving with two girl students of NLSUI on the Jnanabharathi campus.