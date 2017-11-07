BU gives old B.Ed students a chance to clear course

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is a golden opportunity for Bangalore University students who are not able to clear the B.Ed course since 2012. The University has decided to allow the students to write an exam as a part of one-time opportunity to clear the course. The decision was taken at a Syndicate meeting held recently. Last year, the university had come up with a similar offer for its students to clear long-pending undergraduate and post-graduate courses as part of its golden jubilee celebrations.

The examination for the candidates struggling to clear B.Ed course is expected to be held in November end or December first week. An official notification will be issued soon in this regard. “The exam is likely to be held as per the old syllabus,” said a senior BU official.

The university has taken this decision following requests from several candidates.

“As it is mandatory to have B.Ed certificate for the teaching post at pre-university college and high schools, many candidates who have not completed the course approached us in recent times. Hence, a request was placed before the Syndicate for approval,” the official added.