Anekal gangrape: Owner of building questioned

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anekal police on Sunday questioned the owner of the building where a 23-year-old Nepali girl was gangraped on Thursday, and recorded his statement. However, they have no clues about the suspects so far and no CCTV footage was found from around the locality.

A senior police officer said the victim clearly said in her statement that she was raped by a group of men who later left her immobilised by dropping a boulder on her legs. “A special team is on the lookout for the accused. The building owner was not aware that the girl would sleep there. He lives in Delhi and came to Bengaluru on Sunday as he was asked to attend a police enquiry,” he said.

“We have taken two youths into custody for questioning. The CCTV footage obtained from the locality did not yield any leads about the movement of the accused. She fell from the compound wall when she tried to escape from the premise after the incident,” the officer said.A senior medical officer at Bowring Hospital said the medical report will be sent to the police but refused to divulge any details.