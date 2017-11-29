Home Cities Bengaluru

Anekal gangrape: Victim is cops’ only hope to nab culprits

Anekal police who are probing the gangrape of a 23-year-old Nepali woman are now dependent on the victim to get some clue about the accused as they have still not found any lead in the case.

Published: 29th November 2017 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2017 09:42 AM

The abandoned building in Anekal taluk where the woman was gangraped

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anekal police who are probing the gangrape of a 23-year-old Nepali woman are now dependent on the victim to get some clue about the accused as they have still not found any lead in the case. On Tuesday, the police questioned seven more suspects. So far, photos of 17 suspects were shown to the victim. According to a senior police officer, there is no hope of a breakthrough.

Last Thursday, the woman was gangraped in an abandoned building in Avadadevanahalli village near Anekal. She was found by a passerby two days after the incident. She was also brutally attacked by the gang before they fled the scene. The victim is currently recovering in a government hospital.

A senior police officer said, “Despite going through footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity and details of mobile towers in the area, there is nothing to help crack the case. The culprits left no clues at the crime scene as we verified fingerprints of habitual offenders and suspects brought to the station for interrogation. Now we are completely dependent on the victim and are hoping that she will help us make sketches of the culprits. We are trying our best to take the victim into our confidence. We are yet to receive the medical report from the medical officer and from the FSL department.”

The victim also gave the police names of some people who worked with her earlier. Police are now gathering information about whether she was being stalked by anyone. On Monday, a team of policemen went to factories in and around the locality to find if anybody had skipped work for a few days or left their job abruptly. The police also quizzed the villagers about any suspicious person in the vicinity.

