Pothole takes yet another life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A pothole claimed the life of one more person on the city outskirts on Tuesday. An 18-year-old girl who was riding pillion died after she fell off the two-wheeler on the busy Devanahalli-Doddaballapur Highway. A lorry hit the scooter and ran over her.

Her friend who was riding the scooter was trying to avoid a pothole. This is the fourth death caused by a pothole in the last one week. The deceased was Veena, a college student, and the rider was her friend Vijayalakshmi, who suffered injuries. They were on their way to meet their friends.