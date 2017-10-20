Encroachment clearance: DC points fingers at BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though two reports have been submitted on the extent of encroachment in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, the civic agency is yet to clear the encroachments, said V Shankar, Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district, on Thursday.Responding to questions at a press meet, he said that the reports submitted consisted the names of those who had encroached on stormwater drains.

“Though a drive was taken up to clear encroachments on stormwater drains it was put on hold following a High Court order,” he said. He said that properties sitting on encroached stormwater drains, such as the residence of actor Darshan and hospital of former minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa, might be in for trouble if the High Court vacated the stay against BBMP’s encroachment clearance drive.

When the drive resumes, property located on encroached land will be cleared, he said.

He said that there was a total of 1,22,918 acres of government land in 2007 in Bengaluru Urban district, of which 34,111 acres have been encroached. While 7,881 acres of the land has been encroached for public use, 8,000 acres encroached land is under Akrama- Sakrama scheme. Based on A T Ramaswamy report, 11,340 acres of encroachments have been cleared, he added.

He said that a decision has been taken to build waste management units in all grama panchayat limits in the city. Apart from it, there are also plans to build four gardens along the lines of Lal Bagh in Bengaluru Urban district. Moreover, there is also a proposal to build mini Lal Baghs in Arkavathy and Kumudavathy, he said.