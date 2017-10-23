Speeding truck kills two pedestrians in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 70-year-old woman and her daughter were killed after being knocked down by a speeding container truck while they were crossing Banaswadi Main Road on Monday.

The driver ran away from the scene before police rushed to the spot.The deceased are Vallachi (70) and her daughter Vasantha (49), both daily wage workers. The family hails from Tamil Nadu and had settled in Babusapalya.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred at 6.15 am. The duo, after returning from Tamil Nadu were crossing the road to reach their house in Babusapalya. This is when a speeding container truck knocked them down and both were dragged for some distance due to the force.

The passersby who noticed the incident alerted Banaswadi traffic police. A case of reckless driving has been booked against the driver. No documents were found in the vehicle. The bodies were shifted to Ambedkar Hospital for postmortem.

Gururaj, an eye witness, told the police that the truck driver did not honk when the women were crossing the road. The driver ran away when the locals gathered at the spot.

Jairam, a localite, said there is a skywalk on the road for pedestrians but the women like many people avoided it as they were both aged and unable to climb the staircase. Traffic was affected on the busy road for a while and locals helped the police move the truck.

Vasantha’s daughter in-law said both the women had gone to their relative’s house in Tiruvannamalai for Deepavali. They reached KR Puram railway station at 5.40 am and had informed their family that they would reach home within 15 minutes. They had taken a bus to Banaswadi.