Telgi still critical; kin, friends gather at Victoria Hospital

BENGALURU: The condition of ​multi-crore fake stamp paper racket ​kingpin​ Abdul Karim Telgi remained critical even on Tuesday. A senior medical officer from Victoria Hospital stated in a press release that there is no improvement in his health and prognosis is poor. Meanwhile, his family members, friends and relatives visited the hospital after rumours of his death spread on Monday evening.

Telgi (57), who is convicted in fake stamp paper cases and serving life imprisonment at Central Prison in Bengaluru, is being treated at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Victoria Hospital.​

“Telgi is being treated from a week, and presently his condition is critical due to multi-organ failure. He is on ventilator ​and other life support systems. His condition has not shown any improvement and prognosis is poor,” read the release issued by a special medical officer from​ Emergency and Trauma Care​ Centre.

Telgi’s son-in-law ​Irfan Thalikote told Express that some news channels aired the rumours. His daughter Sana came to the hospital early morning and met him in the ICU. “I met the doctors in the evening and they confirmed that there is a bit of improvement compared to Monday,” Irfan said.

Telgi, a native of Khanapur in Belgaum district, was the kingpin behind the racket that produced fake stamp papers and allegedly sold them to number of private and government agencies, including banks​ ​and insurance firms. He entered the world of crime by counterfeiting passports and later took to manufacturing fake stamp papers. The multi-crore racket had spread across the country.