Home Cities Bengaluru

Telgi still critical; kin, friends gather at Victoria Hospital

The condition of ​multi-crore fake stamp paper racket ​kingpin​ Abdul Karim Telgi remained critical even on Tuesday.

Published: 25th October 2017 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2017 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The condition of ​multi-crore fake stamp paper racket ​kingpin​ Abdul Karim Telgi remained critical even on Tuesday. A senior medical officer from Victoria Hospital stated in a press release that there is no improvement in his health and prognosis is poor. Meanwhile, his family members, friends and relatives visited the hospital after rumours of his death spread on Monday evening.
Telgi (57), who is convicted in fake stamp paper cases and serving life imprisonment at Central Prison in Bengaluru, is being treated at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Victoria Hospital.​

“Telgi is being treated from a week, and presently his condition is critical due to multi-organ failure. He is on ventilator ​and other life support systems. His condition has not shown any improvement and prognosis is poor,” read the release issued by a special medical officer from​ Emergency and Trauma Care​ Centre.
Telgi’s son-in-law ​Irfan Thalikote told Express that some news channels aired the rumours. His daughter Sana came to the hospital early morning and met him in the ICU. “I met the doctors in the evening and they confirmed that there is a bit of improvement compared to Monday,” Irfan said.

Telgi, a native of Khanapur in Belgaum district, was the kingpin behind the racket that produced fake stamp papers and allegedly sold them to number of private and government agencies, including banks​ ​and insurance firms. He entered the world of crime by counterfeiting passports and later took to manufacturing fake stamp papers. The multi-crore racket had spread across the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp