3 Idiots director Hirani inspires Bengalurean to pen adventure

Books can inspire moviemakers, but can movies inspire authors? It’s a “yes” from Tony V Francis author of The Autograph Seeker .

Published: 30th October 2017 10:58 PM

Tony V Francis, author of The Autograph Seeker with fans at Bangalore Lit Fest

By Dharini Pillai
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Books can inspire moviemakers, but can movies inspire authors? It’s a “yes” from Tony V Francis author of The Autograph Seeker . “I always wanted to become an author but I lacked the motivation to write a book,” says this management graduate. “Things took a turn, when I attended Rajkumar Hirani’s masterclass on storytelling at IIMB. He told us to write stories for ourselves and for nobody else, and those lines hit me hard. So, I went back home and started working towards my book… I decided to structure the book like his movies funny , engaging and alarming”. Tony finished the book in two years, and had it published a year later.

The story, set in Kolkata, is about a young school boy Tony and his love interest Vinny. “Tony maybe  vulnerable and complex like me but he has a distinctive nature… He and his friend unravel the hidden history of the San Souci theatre and its long-lost cast,” says Francis. San Souci was one of the grandest theatres in the eastern city, once upon a time. Francis grew up in Kolkata. “The plot is fictitious but few of the characters and scenes were inspired from real life,” he says.  

The author was keen on a plot that was “basic and relatable”. “We all have memories of seeking autographs from celebrities, class mates and friends hence The Autograph Seeker,” he says.  
Tony himself has a collection of autographs. “Few years back when I met Sharukh Khan, I handed him a notebook and a pen while everybody else was trying to take a selfie. He signed my book with the most exquisite handwriting and that’s something a selfie cannot replace,” he says.  

As a kid, seeking autographs was Tony’s favorite hobby. “I have autograph of Mother Theresa, my fifth grade class teacher and many celebrities, they are invaluable,” says Francis. The author says that is never too late to be published. “My first book is out at the age of 41,” he says. “Amitabh Bachchan did some of the finest roles much later in his career.  I’ve accomplished my dream and that’s what matters the most” , says Francis. The Autograph seeker was launched at the sixth edition of Bangalore Literature Festival.

