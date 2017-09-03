BENGALURU: In a hit-and-run case, a 74-year-old woman pedestrian was knocked down by a speeding car on HMT Main Road in Mathikere on Friday morning. Passersby rushed her to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

CCTV grabs show Aleyamma Jacob crossing HMT Main Road in Mathikere when a red Maruti car knocks her down and speeds away

The deceased, Aleyamma Jacob, was a retired school teacher. She used to give classes at her residence in Mathikere 9th Main Road.

Police said the accident occurred around 8am when she was returning home after attending prayer in a church. She was crossing the road when a speeding Maruti car hit her, throwing her in the air. Her husband K J Jacob, a retired government employee, was informed about the accident. Their only son G G Jacob, who lives in Dubai, came to the city for the last rites.

Yeshwantpur traffic police said that the accident was caught in a CCTV camera installed in the locality, but the image was not clear. Police have taken statements of eyewitnesses and efforts are on to nab the culprit.

Chako, an eyewitness, told Express, “Aleyamma had come to the church around 6.30am. She spoke to me before leaving the premises. I was there when she was knocked down. The car did not stop even after the accident. I noted the registration number of the red car as 8319 and passed it on to the police.’’