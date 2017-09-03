BENGALURU: The CBI Special Court has rejected the interlocutory applications filed by Customs and Central Excise officials seeking discharge from a bribery case. The petitioners are charged with receiving bribes from clearing house agents (CHAs) at Kempegowda International Airport Limited to clear files for release of imported goods.

The accused were superintendents attached to the revenue wing and import section of the Customs and Central Excise. They are V Vishweshwar Bhat, V Prem Kumar, K R Soma Sundar and S G Narasimha Swamy, N Sundaram and Inspectors of Customs and Central Excise M V Srinivas and K Niranjana Murthy.

The CBI registered a case against them on March 17 last year under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. While rejecting their applications, Principal Judge for CBI cases Sadashiva S Sultanpuri said the prosecution had made sufficient grounds to frame charges against the officials.

The accused used to work as superintendents at Menzies Aviation Bobba Air Cargo Terminal and Air India Sats at KIAL.

They allegedly conspired with one V Pothurajan, a senior executive of DHL logistics, and others and collected bribes from Clearing House Agents (CHAs) to clear files for release of imported goods.

In their pleas, the officials claimed that there was no complaint nor any allegation against them for having committed the offence. They had also contended that none of the witnesses had spoken against them.

The prosecution contended that the CBI recovered some cash from Pothurajan who collected it from different CHAs on the basis of the demand made by the accused. The Inspectors were also demanding and accepting illegal remuneration from the CHAs for registration/examination/clearing of bills, inspection of the imported goods and for passing the bills of entry out of charge to enable importers/CHAs to take delivery of the imported goods.

We pay `50 per inspection: Agent

H S Ganesh, a witness, deposed before CBI that import bills are first registered in the system and later examined by the Customs Inspector who passes on the information to theSuperintendent who clears the bills. “For this, we pay `50 each to the inspector for inspection/examination and additional `50 each to the Superintendent. If we do not pay the customs officials, our work will be unduly delayed and invite the wrath of our employers who also know about these payments to the customs officers,” he said.