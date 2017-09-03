Residents take a break from clearing the water from their home near Maharaja Circle in Koramangala on Saturday

BENGALURU: One spell of heavy rain in the wee hours of Saturday was all it took to bring Bengaluru to a crawl. While several areas were flooded, the intermittent rain through the day resulted in water-logged roads, affecting movement of traffic.

Trafffic jams were the order of the day in areas like HSR Layout, Koramangala, Anepalya, Varthur, Chalukya junction and Adugodi. In some areas like JC Nagar and R T Nagar, processions to mark Bakrid futher slowed down traffic. The afternoon spell of rain caused traffic congestion on Outer Ring Road, in Hebbal, Malleswaram and other areas. The Twitter account of the city traffic police, @blrcitytraffic, regularly tweeted information regarding congested areas through the day.

A child tries his best to protect the rider from the rain; A massive tree was uprooted in Koramangala; (left) a couple clears water from their house in the area | pushkar v, vinod kumar t

The BBMP control room received complaints of water entering homes from several areas in Bommanahalli zone. These included HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, Kodichikkanahalli, Hongasandra and Puttenahalli. Over 20 complaints of fallen trees were also received. Mayor Padmavathi G visited low-lying areas around Begur lake, including Vishwapriya Layout and Mico Layout, to take stock of the situation. Several areas experienced power cuts for long hours.

Weekend rained out

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain on Sunday too. G S Srinivas Reddy, director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said as per the forecast until 8.30 am on Sunday, the outer areas of the city in the north, east and parts of the south will experience heavy rainfall in the range of 35.5 mm to 64.5 mm. The central areas and those to the west are expected to receive moderate rainfall in the range of 7.5 mm to 35.5 mm.