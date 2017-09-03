BENGALURU: Ulsoor police arrested an elderly couple on Saturday for allegedly abetting the suicide of their daughter-in-law, who strangled her two daughters before hanging herself. The couple’s daughter was also arrested. The three were produced before the court. On Thursday night, Renuka, a 35-year-old lab assistant and wife of software engineer Hemanth Kumar, strangled her daughters Nishitha (6) and 10-month-old Pavani at their Murphy Town residence in the city and then killed herself.

The house in Murphy Town where

Renuka committed suicide | S manjunath

The arrested are Harikrishna (69), his wife Padma (63) and their daugher Anitha (34), a private firm employee. Anitha’s husband lives in Dubai. A senior police officer said the three were arrested based on the statement of Renuka’s mother Sushilamma. Renuka was allegedly harassed when her husband was not home. Police said her in-laws were unhappy with her for bearing two daughters. They wanted a son.

According to Renuka’s elder sister Shashikala, when Renuka had gone to her native in Chitradurga, she had complained about being harassed by her in-laws, especially Anitha, over trivial issues. Renuka was also forced to take care of Anitha’s two children when she was away at work.

Police said that on being interrogated, the couple denied the allegations. The couple said that they had taken a loan of `35 lakh for their daughter’s wedding a few years ago. However, they were unable to pay the interest. As a result, Hemanth was forced the pay the remaining amount, which upset Renuka.

Renuka’s uncle Ramajja said that Hemanth had contacted the family on Saturday, asking them to withdraw the police complaint. He handed over Renuka’s belongings to her parents and assured them that he would help them get her PF money. Renuka’s parents, however, refused to withdraw the case and said law would take its own course, he said.