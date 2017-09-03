BENGALURU: HERE is some good news for the students studying under Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) in the colleges affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU). The university has decided to revise the revaluation rules and this will be applicable to both undergraduate and post-graduate courses. This will be effective for the June/July 2017 examinations as well.

As per the revised rules, if a candidate fails or gets less marks after revaluation, the university will consider the highest marks between the two - first evaluation and revaluation. According to university authorities, the rules were revised after they found out that the students lost more marks or failed after revaluation.

Registrar of evaluation, VTU, Prof Satish Annigeri said, “The decision was taken during the Board of Studies meeting held almost a month ago. The new rules will be applicable even for the exams held in June/July 2017, for which the revaluation applications will be invited from September 7.”Earlier, the university used to consider only the revaluation result.

The changes

If marks after re-evaluation is lesser than the marks awarded during first evaluation, the original marks will be retained

If a student gets more than 15 marks during revaluation, then the paper will be evaluated by a third evaluator. After this, the final marks will be awarded considering the average of the nearest two highest marks.