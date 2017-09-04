BENGALURU: Three people – two vegetable vendors and a student- were killed in two separate road accidents on Sunday.Two men died after a speeding KSRTC bus rammed into a goods auto in Magadi, while a B.Com student died on the spot after his speeding car crashed into a barricade in Kodigehalli near Byatarayanapura. In the first incident, two vegetable vendors died after a speeding KSRTC bus rammed into their goods auto in Magadi on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

The deceased Parameshawar (51), and his relative Raghu (23), both residents of Nagarabhavi in Bengaluru. Police said that the incident occurred around 7.45am near a bridge in Jyothipalya. Raghu had stopped the goods auto to allow a car to pass through the bridge. The KSRTC bus, which was speeding, did not notice this and rammed into the auto from behind, killing both on the spot. After the accident, the bus driver fled the scene. Magadi police rushed to the spot and the bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem. The duo were returning to the city after loading vegetables into the vehicle. Reckless driving of bus driver is blamed for the mishap. Efforts are on to nab him, a senior police officer said.

In the second incident, a 24-year-old student died on the spot while his friend suffered severe injuries after their speeding car crashed into the barricades placed on service road near Byatarayanapura. The deceased Vasanth Kumar V is a native of Mangaluru and the injured Bharath (23) is a resident of Gangenahalli in Bengaluru. Police said the incident occurred around 11.30pm when Kumar was going to drop Bharath to his house. Kumar, who was overspeeding, lost control and crashed into the barricades. The impact was such that the car toppled twice and Kumar died on the spot. Cab drivers who witnessed the accident rescued Bharath, who is now being treated at a private hospital.

Kumar, after completing his graduation, had come to the city a few months ago looking for a job. They had borrowed the vehicle from one Nurunnisa, which bears Kerala registration number. Further investigations are on.