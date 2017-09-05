BENGALURU: For the first time in the city, various artists will get together for a night of collaborative art creation. The overnight artist meet up will take place at 10 pm on September 16 and the participants will work till 7 am, after which a public exhibition will be held. The event called ‘Art All Night Bangalore’ is organised by a group of Pune-based artists called Platform For Artists. They have conducted Art All Night in Pune already where about 40 artists participated.

The organisers have already seen keen Bengalureans who have signed up for the event. As of now they have over 30 registrations. The idea is the brainchild of Pawan Rochwani, a 23-year-old engineer based out of Pune, who is a theatre buff. “When I went about exploring artistic options in the city, I realised that there was no platform for various artists to interact and collaborate,” says Pawan, the co-founder of Platform For Artists. “So in February this year, two of my friends and I set this organisation up so that a writer, poet or a painter can gather and understand the art of a dancer or a musician and vice –versa,” he adds.

Pawan believes that most of the artists do not learn much. “Artists are always busy with executing the work. There are no new learnings. Art has to be holistic,” he affirms. So with this thought in mind, three-young men started organising experiential artistic events such as art getaways, where a group of artists travels for art. So far, they have been to Manali and Goa and the next destination on the list is Udaipur. Artists from all over the country can participate in these tours. The artists, on reaching the place familiarise themselves with the local tradition and culture. For the upcoming tour, the artists will be visiting government schools to teach their art, says Pawan. The fee was kept as minimum as `2,000 for Manali and Goa trips. “We don’t want artists to have the financial barrier,” says Pawan.



All night meet

After artists gather, there will be an open discussion to kick-start the event with a talk by an illustrator Shraddha Acharya, who has given TED talks thrice. The discussion will centre around the topic as to why some form of art get more attention than the other forms. The second phase of the agenda includes different kinds of artists partnering together to create art. For example, a poet will be paired with a musician or a dancer with a writer. Following this, there will be an art creating session where a group of five artists will work together till the morning to get their pieces ready for the exhibition.

The event will be open to the public till September 17, 11 am at Dialogues Café.