BENGALURU: The continuous spell of heavy rain over the last four days has made life miserable for many citizens in different parts of the city. Sunday night’s downpour led to the breaching of the Janardhana Kere at Sharada Nagar in South Bengaluru, the third time in a week, flooding many houses. The sand bags placed to cover the breach proved to be of little help.

“Rain water mixed with untreated sewage that is let into the lake, entered several houses creating a havoc for residents,’’ Sridhar Bhat, a resident of Sharada Nagar in Vasanthapura said. He said sanitary lines coming from Konankunte are connected to the lake. “One can imagine our plight when sanitary water enters houses,’’ he said.

Bengaluru Development Minister K J George inspected the rain damage at Tuba Layout and Nanda Gokula Layout near Thanisandra. He directed the BBMP authorities to make temporary arrangements for people of Nanda Gokula Layout and shift them to a government school. He asked the officials to provide free food to the affected people and assured compensation for the loss. People who had gathered there shouted slogans against BBMP and George.

JD(S) MLC Saravana also visited the flood-affected areas including Nanda Gokula Layout and distributed food from his Appaji Canteen. Minister George, who was present there, also got to taste the pulav along with the public.

Moderate rainfall

KSNDMC Director Srinivas Reddy said that as the monsoon is spreading across the state, Bengaluru and other parts of South-Interior Karnataka are expected to get moderate rainfall on Tuesday. On Sunday night, Jakkur received the highest rainfall of 122 mm while K R Puram registered 70.5mm, Nagapura 78 mm, Nandini Layout 72.5 mm among other places.