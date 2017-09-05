BENGALURU: Bengaluru City, which receives an average of 212mm rainfall in September, has recorded nearly half of it — 97 mm rainfall — in just the first four days of the month. The Met department, which has attributed the heavy rainfall to upper air cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu, has forecast more rain in the next two days for the city.

The region has been receiving good rainfall since the second half of August. Last month, the city received almost double the normal rainfall after a weak spell of showers in the first two months of the South West monsoon. While 120 mm is the normal in August, 206 mm was recorded in the city.

Sunday’s showers wreaked havoc in many parts of the city leading to flooding of houses, and the breach of a lake in South Bengaluru.

Except for a few districts around Bengaluru Urban, rainfall in September is yet to pick up in the state. However, the spell in August in the catchment areas has led to improved inflow at major reservoirs. Water level at KRS, that had reached rock bottom due to successive droughts, crossed 100.10 ft level as against the maximum of 124 .8 ft on Monday.