BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Monday arrested a gang of four, including a woman on charges of extortion through a prostitution racket. The gang members would honeytrap IT firm employees to take obscene photos and videos. Later, the victims would be blackmailed for money.

Latha (25) of Begur, Praveen (24) of Chikkabegur, Raghavendra (20) of Rupena Agrahara and Kiran (19) of Viratnagar have been arrested. Another suspect Shanta is still at large.

The modus operandi of the gang was exposed after they targeted one of Latha’s friends who visited the city with her boyfriend. They were staying with Latha on her insistence. After getting separated from husband, Latha was staying with Praveen at a rented house in Hongasandra from the last two years.

“Praveen found Latha’s friend and her boyfriend indulged in sexual act and recorded it on his mobile. He then threatened them to post the video on social networking sites and demanded for Rs 20,000. As they were not able to pay him the amount, Praveen snatched their mobile phones and Rs 2000 from them. Latha’s friend later approached policeand filed a complaint,” said a senior police officer.

During interrogation, police found that Latha lured people near shopping malls by sharing her contacts. She would offer sexual favours and take them to her house. Gang members confessed to have honeytrapped five persons.