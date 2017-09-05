BENGALURU: Girinagar police on Monday interrogated five people who have been accused of manhandling a 26-year-old pregnant woman at Hosakerehalli on Sunday over vacating a house. They said that a property dispute had led to the incident. The house owner Basavegowda and his son K G Mahesh had both been claiming ownership. The latter had been allegedly harassing the lessee Lakshmi and her husband Ravish.

Lingamma

On Sunday, a group of men and women, led by Mahesh, allegedly ransacked Lakshmi’s house and assaulted her and Ravish’s grandmother Lingamma. Soon after the incident, police nabbed five people, including two women, on charges of dacoity, assault and damaging property. Mahesh’s mother was allegedly a part of the mob which assaulted Lakshmi. Her name is said to have been mentioned in the FIR, but police have not taken any action against her. Lakshmi was hospitalised after the incident. Since she is pregnant, she was kept under observation till Monday evening.

A senior police officer said that Mahesh wanted the couple to vacate without giving them back the lease amount of `10 lakh. Mahesh allegedly collected a few lakh from other people by assuring them that he will rent out the house to them.

Police said that Mahesh, a civil contractor and his father Basavegowda, a fruit vendor, have been involved in a property dispute. They added that Basavegowda used the `10 lakh to run his business. Basavegowda is said to have been avoiding the couple as he was unable to return the money. He is now absconding and a special team has been formed to nab him.

A few days ago, the couple had approached police over the harassment by Mahesh and he was summoned before an inspector. He was warned not to harass the couple and to refund their money.

“He ignored the warning and took matters into his own hands. He even paid people to ransack Lakshmi’s house,” the senior police officer said.