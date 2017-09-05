BENGALURU: Around 200 houses in Triveni Nagar at K R Puram were flooded after the heavy rain on Sunday night. Locals claim that each family has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 15,000-20,000 with their belongings, most importantly rations like rice, flour and ragi, getting spoilt by sewage water which entered their houses.

The clogging of a rajakaluve that runs along Diesel Shed Main Road located right opposite the houses, is the cause of the flooding, claim residents. The canal runs right behind the Block Education Office and Government Higher Primary School in Triveni Nagar and the water has overflown not only into the school but into the houses too. Residents, including pregnant women, say they spent the night with toddlers on rooftops. They were also apprehensive of what to do if it rains again on Monday night. Devasandra Ward councillor M N Srikanth visited the locality early on Monday, the residents said. When Express tied to contact him, he was unavailable for comment.

K R Nandagopal, an auto driver, found his autorickshaw floating in the water on Monday morning. “If the BBMP had seen to it that the rajakaluve does not get clogged, this wouldn’t be the condition. This is the second instance of flooding of our houses in 15 days, the fourth this year. There is nothing to cook,” Nandagopal told Express.