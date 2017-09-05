BENGALURU: Sunday night’s downpour has yet again washed away the hopes of the residents of Sharada Nagar in Vasanthapura ward in Bengaluru South Assembly constituency of having a motorable road.

“We have never had a good road. It was asphalted nine years ago, but was dug up for laying pipes. Recently, BBMP authorities had started filling potholes and the road surface had been levelled too. They were supposed to asphalt it soon, but after Sunday’s rain, the Janardhana Kere breached, damaging the existing road and washing away all our hopes,’’ rued Nataraj, who has been residing in the area for 20 years.

Due to the breach in the Janardhana Kere, Sharada Nagar, a low-lying area, bore the brunt with water entering over 100 houses. “This is the third time the lake has breached in one week,” he said.

Other residents complained of stench from the lake. Mahadevamma, a diabetic, was struggling to clear water from her house. “We did not prepare breakfast or lunch. From 3.30 am, no one in our house slept, I am a diabetic, but there is no time to prepare lunch and there are no hotels nearby,’’ she complained.

Mayor G Padmavathi, who visited the place, said that Janardhana Kere is spread over 7 acres and 20 guntas, of which over 3 acres have been encroached. “Many people have constructed their houses on storm water drains. The case is pending before court. We will try to convince people to vacate.’’