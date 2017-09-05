BENGALURU: A person from Bihar was awarded life imprisonment for murdering an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) security guard six years ago. On September 29, 2011, Simon Benedict had killed M Chandrappa (53), who was on night duty at Corporation Bank ATM at Uttarahalli Circle.

The Principal City Civil and Sessions Court Judge Basavaraja S Sappannanavar pronounced the judgment sentencing Simon Benedict to life and also fined him Rs 20,000.

Perhaps, this was the first verdict wherein the accused was convicted for murdering security guard of an ATM in City which has witnessed many similar incidents of late, said Public Prosecutor Channappa G Harasuru.“The accused was convicted on September 1 and the quantum of punishment was pronounced on Monday,” said Harasuru.

According to prosecution, Simon Benedict alias Karim Sayi alias Moosa Benedict Titus was only 20 years old when he committed the crime. A diploma graduate, Simon was unemployed and desperately looking for money. He was residing in Uttarahalli.

He had planned the theft in advance and visited the ATM fully equipped with cutters and rods around 3 am. Chandrappa, who was sitting outside, tried to raise an alarm. Simon then attacked him with a knife and stabbed him in the neck before making a futile attempt to break open the cash-vending machine. A passerby who noticed Chandrappa lying in a pool of blood alerted Subramanyapura police. Simon was nabbed within two hours of the incident.

Culprit tried to use ambulance to escape

After the crime, Simon called an ambulance to flee on the pretext of getting treatment as his clothes had blood stains. An ASI, who was on patrol, spotted Simon near a bus stop. He alerted then investigation officer Balegowda who arrived and caught Simon. Simon tried to deceive him also, saying that he was attacked by unknown persons. But Balegowda realised in no time that Simon was behind the killing of the ATM guard. Investigating officers later found one of his shirt buttons at the crime scene. The finger print experts also confirmed Simon’s involvement. The merchant from whom he had brought a knife also deposed against Simon.