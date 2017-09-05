BENGALURU: While people residing in individual houses and apartment complexes in Vasanthapura were cursing the heavy rains, women living in thatched huts in the locality were beaming. Reason: the temple kalyani in the area had filled, saving them time and energy in fetching water from a well far away.

There are more than 25 huts near the Vasantha Vallabha temple. Most of these women and their husbands hawk at traffic signals selling balloons, artificial jewellery, etc. “We were so happy to see the rain water filling the kalyani. It looks muddy on the surface, but the water is clear inside. We washed our vessels and clothes here,’’ said Lakshmi, one of the women.

The families living in the huts pay `200 per month as rent to the land owner. “We neither have water facility nor electricity. The huts are at an elevation, so there was no flooding. On normal days, we all walk a long distance to fetch water from a well,’’ Savitha, another local, said.