BENGALURU: The killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh sent shock waves among writers and activists in the state. They expressed concern saying that the spirit of arguments had died in the country and there was complete intolerance to any kind of argument and they are being answered by the gun. Director K M Chaithanya, son of writer K M Marulasiddappa, said Gauri’s death was painful. “I knew Gauri since my childhood. Although she is older, we could make fun of her and argue with her. She was always spirited when it came to arguments, a healthy sign of a healthy human being. That spirit probably died in India. There is complete intolerance to any kind of argument and are answered by bullets. It was writer M M Kalburgi then and now Gauri,” he said.

Critic G H Nayak said, “I feel sad and angry. The murder sends a message that there was no protection for people who think independently like Gauri and the state is not safe for them.”Litterateur Prof Chandrashekar Patil (ChamPa) said the murder was committed by those who do not believe in democratic values. Sadly, the atmosphere in the country has become worse. The government should nab the culprits, he said, while pointing out that the probe into murder of Kalburgi is in slow.

Writer Dr K R Sandhya Reddi said the murder proved how the system had collapsed in the state. It is deplorable that a woman journalist was killed to create fear among rational thinkers. “Gauri was different from others and in the forefront of establishing communal harmony and bringing Naxalites into mainstream in the state,” she added.

Rationalist Yogish Master said miscreants had attempted to silence him before Kalburgi was murdered.

In fact, Gauri helped him get police protection, but she did not get such protection.

She made a scathing attack against right wing organisations through social media. There is a threat to the lives of people identified with rationalism and Left ideology. That is why Gauri was eliminated, he alleged.

Contending that there was similarity in the murders of rationalists Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabolkar, M M Kalburgi and Gauri, Yogish said the same modus operandi was adopted to kill her.