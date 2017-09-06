BENGALURU: CCTV footage from the area where senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was assassinated on Tuesday evening shows that it was a man wearing a black jacket who shot her at close range and fled the scene.

Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Wednesday that the police have gathered crucial clues to the assailant. He said an arrest would be made soon.

Gauri Lankesh was gunned down by bike-borne assailants at her residence in the Ideal Homes Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar locality in Bengaluru.

Three teams of detectives have been set up to nab the suspects and so far footage from more than 30 CCTVs has been examined. Local people have been interviewed about the statement of suspicious movements they may have noticed in the area in the last few days.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah called a meeting with senior officials to ask about the progress of the investigation.

"It is true that it is an organised crime, let the Police look into it," Karnataka CM said.

Protests were held in different parts of Karnataka to condemn the murder. In Bengaluru, protests were held at Town Hall by writers and at Press Club by different journalist organisations.