‘Wouldn’t have become CM if not for teacher’

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recalled two of his teachers during the state-level Teacher’s Day celebrations organised by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education in the city on Tuesday.

He recalled two of his teachers in his school days. “I didn’t go to school from the start. I was directly admitted to Class 5 and it was because of Rajappa, a teacher who was transferred to our village.

If it wasn’t for Rajappa, I wouldn’t be standing here as a CM,” he said.The CM called upon teachers to raise the standard of teaching in government schools and requested parents to teach their wards Kannada. “We are not asking you to abandon English but the medium of instruction must be Kannada,” he said.

Special training for teachers

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education launched ‘Guru Chetana’, a training programe under which government school teachers will be given special training for 10 days in a year.

MLCs demand pre-schools

Some MLCs demanded that the govt start pre-schools. They demanded that English be taught in these pre-schools. MLC Puttanna said, “Such pre-schools should admit kids aged 3 and above.”

Surekha Jagannath, associate teacher, Government High School, Bandarawada, Afzalpur taluk, Kalaburagi

The science teacher, who has 13 years of experience, has not restricted herself to teaching from textbooks. She invented her own microscope which at least 10-12 students can use at a time. “I invented a microscope with a bigger screen using a mobile camera and lens,” said Surekha.

Panchaksharaiah M, associate teacher, Government Higher Primary School, Neeralagi, Gadag

Panchaksharaiah Mudholamath, a teacher for 19 years, decided to reduce the burden of his students by launching a ‘No Bag Day’ at his school three years ago. “When I got the idea, I discussed it with my colleagues and implemented the ‘No Bag Day’ on Saturdays. It became popular,” he said.

Noorulla Sahib, Head Master, Govt Higher Primary School, Nakkahalli, Gowribidanur, Chikkaballapura

Lack of infrastructure is the bane of govt schools, but he decided to change this “When I was transferred to this school, there was only one toilet. I asked for help. Today we have two toilets each for boys and girls, one toilet for the staff and also a toilet for physically challenged persons,” he said.

Dr Rameshappa G, PE Teacher, Govet PU College (High School wing), Vijayapura, Devanahalli, Bengaluru Rural Dr Rameshappa, a PhD holder in Physical Education, believes in updating knowledge. Due to his efforts, over 100 students of the school took part in state-level athletics meets and six of them qualified for the national-level. “One will be shocked to see the sports equipment we have at our school,” he said.