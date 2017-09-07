BENGALURU: Two visually challenged girls and a cook suffered burn injuries in a fire incident at a hostel here on Wednesday.Police said the incident occurred at Adarsha CDS Trust, a hostel for visually impaired children at Whitefield. A fire broke out around 6am on Wednesday, when the cook, Jazeera Begum (42), lit the stove to prepare tea. Ambika (17) and Balamma (15), who were close by, suffered 40 per cent and 5-10 per cent burn injuries respectively.

Hazeera suffered 30 per cent burns. All three have been admitted to Victoria Hospital. Police said the fire could have been caused by a leakage in the cooking gas. The cook told the hostel manager that she forgot to open the windows before lighting the stove, something she usually does, police said. Police have filed a case of accidental fire. The manager said Ambika and Hazeera could be discharged after 10 days.