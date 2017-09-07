BENGALURU: I know many opinions are being passed blaming Hindutva forces for them urder of Gauri Lankesh because the modus operandi of all four murders is somewhat similar. Secondly, in the Kalburgi case, no headway has been made in the investigation. Even in the Maharsashtra murders, no conclusion has been arrived at even after four years. So there will be an obvious opinion formed. I think we should be patient with that opinion and police should probe the obvious angles first.

Prakash Belawadi

And, if it is true, they must ruthlessly prosecute the people involved. Otherwise, speculation will go on and it’s harmful for everyone.What is alarming is that the media is giving out all kinds of details, but there’s not a single official statement from the police. This speculative media-led investigation is very scary and lowers confidence in the system. The feeling all around will be one of fear and bewilderment because you can’t believe that this is happening in Karnataka and in Bengaluru. It is shocking that it can happen to someone so close to me and in my city.



Even before the police came to Gauri’s residence, footage was available on television which seems extraordinarily callous. It’s like the media is leading the investigation. As for the proposal to give protection to rationalists, for us to descend to this kind of surveillance is a terrible decline of the city’s imagination. If that happens, I think it’s time to give up on the city. I think we should have a better system of communication.