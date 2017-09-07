BENGALURU: Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday began probe into the assassination of journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was gunned down two days ago. The team reached the crime scene at Lankesh’s residence in Rajarajeswarinagar in Bengaluru to analyse the crime spot as part of the investigation.

Inspector general of police (IG) BK Singh, who is leading the team, gathered information from chief investigation officer M N Anucheth, deputy commissioner of police (West) as he had inspected the spot after an assailant opened fire at Gauri on last Tuesday.

A team comprising as many as 21 members, including the IG and DCP collected evidence at the spot. The samples will be sent to FSL for examination and Lankesh’s phone call records are being verified by the team.

Meanwhile, the family members of Lankesh said they will seek CBI probe into the murder only if the state appointed SIT fails to achieve a break through in the investigation.

Speaking to reporters, Kavitha Lankesh and Indrajit Lankesh expressed their satisfaction over the state appointed SIT investigation. "The investigation has already begun. It is doing well. We hope that they arrest the person who shot her. The person behind the plan and execution can be found out later," said Kavitha.

On Tuesday evening Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at the premises of her residence at Ideal Homes Layout. She was entering the house after opening the gate when a bike-borne man opened four rounds of fire at her before fleeing the scene.