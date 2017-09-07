BENGALURU: AT least one person was injured every ten minutes, while one person died every hour in road accidents in state in 2016. Data released by the Transport Research Wing, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways also revealed that the number of accidents in the State was the third highest in the country, behind Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.Six out of ten accidents were reported during day hours, said the report. Between 6 am and 6 pm, 60.2 per cent of the total accidents took place.

A maximum of 85,834 accidents occurred between 3 and 6 pm, which translates to 17.9 per cent of the total accidents reported. In a day, percentage of accidents was minimal between 12 midnight and 3 am, during which only 5.4 per cent of the accidents were reported.While two-wheelers were involved in 33.8 per cent of all accidents, resulting in 34.8 per cent of all deaths caused by accidents, trucks, tempos and other vehicles were involved in 21 per cent of all accidents and 11.2 per cent of fatalities, followed by accidents caused by other motor vehicles.



Two-wheelers involved in maximum accidents

