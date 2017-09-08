BENGALURU: Students pursuing MBA under Bangalore University who took their third semester exams in June 2017 are still awaiting their results. University authorities said the results have been delayed due to an ongoing inquiry into a training programme that was conducted for second and third semester students without approval from authorities concerned.

During a recent Syndicate meeting, a member had asked authorities why the results were not announced even three months after the exams. As per proceedings from the Syndicate meeting, “BU officials said the results are delayed as an inquiry committee was constituted to conduct an inquiry into the SAP training (System Application Training).” An official said they will direct the committee to submit a report soon.

As per the allegations raised within the Canara Bank School of Management at Bangalore University, an

SAP training was conducted for over 3,200 students studying at 52 colleges affiliated to BU. Each student had to pay `6,900 for the training and the total amount collected was `2.5 crore. Many within the university raised objections and demanded an inquiry.

“The training which they conducted was not approved by the concerned authorities and that is where we suspect something fishy. `2.5 crore is not a small amount and moreover it is students’ money,” said a senior professor of the university.