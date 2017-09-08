BENGALURU: In the last edition of her tabloid Gauri Lankesh published on September 6, a day before her assassination, Gauri had continued her attack against leaders of BJP and other right-wing organistions.

JD(S) leaders and Pejawar seer of Udupi mutt too were targeted for their stance in an edition that veered clear of any major leaders of the ruling dispensation in the state.

The latest edition of ‘Gauri

Lankesh’ tabloid

The 16-page weekly tabloid had BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on its cover. The cover has a close up of Yeddyurappa, who is seen wearing a black cap, and the headline stated, “Fear of imprisonment has restarted”. There were also details on allegations of denotification against the former CM, in connection with the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout denotification case.

Four more stories were highlighted in its cover, two related to BJP leaders and one each to Congress and JD(S). There was also mention of the controversy surrounding RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat’s school (described as Chaddi Don), Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha (referred as Paper Simma) attracting the ire of Twitterati. The stories were critical of BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, who had extended her support to Kalladka Bhat, after he alleged the state government had stopped funding his school.

In her last editorial, Gauri had trained her guns at the double standards of the Supreme Court, which according to her, had raked the issued of ‘love jihad’, following the landmark judgment of triple talaq. She wrote that by toeing the line of right-wing organisations with respect to inter-religious marriages, the court had violated women’s rights.