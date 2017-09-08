BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday restrained the Urban Development Department (UDD) authorities from finalising the draft notification for creating Common Zoning Regulations (CZR) for all Local Planning Areas in the State.

After hearing a PIL challenging the draft of the CZR notified by the Urban Development Department on July 1, 2017, a division bench of Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar passed an injunction order restraining the authorities from finalising the draft. The bench also issued notice to the Principal Secretary of the UDD.

The petitioners claimed that the proposed CZR is aimed at helping the ‘real estate lobby’ in the guise of an initiative towards ‘ease of doing business’.