BENGALURU: Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy told reporters on Thursday that SIT would speed up the investigation and officials are looking into all possible angles in Gauri Lankesh’s murder case. The government, however, has not set any deadline for the team.

The SIT team picked up a cable TV operator and two others based on call details on Gauri’s mobile phone. Police said as per the call records, the cable TV operator had called Gauri. They were let off after questioning for two hours. The SIT has also asked people to provide information, if any, they have about the case or the assailants. SIT head B K Singh and his team gathered information from DCP M N Anucheth, who was the Investigating Officer, before the 21-member team was formed. The team also took statements from those living in the area. Two SIT officers gathered information at Gauri’s office in Basavanagudi.

Energy Minister D K Shivakumar denied that streetlights on the road where Gauri Lankesh lived were not working. “There was no problem with the power supply either. It was because no lights were switched on inside the compound that the place was dark,” he clarified.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner

T Suneel Kumar in a press release sought information from the public related to the case. The SIT requested public to share any clues about the suspects. Contact 9480800202 or email - sit.glankesh@ksp.gov.in.