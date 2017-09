Traffic will be diverted in Shivajinagar and other areas of the central business district on Friday on account of the annual St. Mary’s Feast | Nagaraja Gadekal

BENGALURU: Parking will be prohibited on several major roads on Friday, including in CBD areas, for the annual St Mary’s procession at Shivajinagar. Parking will be prohibited at MG Road, Brigade Road, Cubbon Road, Lady Curzon Road, part of Cunningham Road and Infantry Road.

Traffic police will also impose one-ways on Meenakshi Koil street, Broadway Road and Dharmaraja Koil road. Vehicles are barred from BRV junction on Cubbon Road towards Shivajinagar bus stand and from Balekundry Circle towards Shivajinagar bus stand 2 pm onwards.

Alternative parking has been provided on Kamaraja Road - opposite to Army School, road opposite Safina Plaza, on King’s Road inside Cubbon Park, on Jasma Bhavan Road, ground on Gangadhar Chetty Road and near the orphanage on Dickenson Road. Additional bus stops have been provided on the affected roads.