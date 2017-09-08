BENGALURU: A newly-wed woman techie employed with HP was found hanging at her house in Yelahanka New Town. Police said her husband Mallangowda is absconding. Pratibha, a native of Huvina Hipparagi town in Vijayapura district, had married Mallangowda (27), employed with BBMP on contract basis, two months ago.

A gold-medal winning post-graduate, Pratibha had completed MCom, police said. The couple were residing at Yelahanka New Town. Police added that Mallangowda had lied to Pratibha’s family that he had a permanent job and had even accepted `15 lakh as dowry from them. After the wedding, he was allegedly torturing Prathibha to ask her family to give more money.

According to Yelahanka New Town Police, on Wednesday night, one of Pratibha’s relatives called her brother Prashant Kumar and asked him to visit her house to resolve her quarrel with her husband.

When Prashant reached the house in Yelahanka, he found Pratibha’s body hanging and immediately informed police. He told police that it was unlikely that his sister would commit suicide.

The body was sent for post-mortem on Thursday. Police sources told Express said a diary belonging to Pratibha had been recovered and police were going through it. Yelahanka New Town police, who have registered a case, are on the lookout for Mallangowda.Further investigation is on.