BENGALURU: Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty has submitted a report to Governor Vajubhai Vala against an MLA and two MLCs who have not submitted their statements of assets and liabilities for the year 2015-16.

Lokayukta sources said Justice Shetty submitted the report on September 4. Congress MLA K Shivamurthy, representing Mayakonda and MLCs R Chowdareddy Thupalli (JDS ) and D U Mallikarjuna (independent) have been named in the report.

Justice Shetty has also directed Lokayukta Registrar H M Nanjundaswamy to publish the names of three legislators in newspapers, as they had failed to submit their statements. As per Section 22(1) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, public servants, including all members of the state legislature, should submit statements of his/her assets and liabilities and that of their family, before June 30 every year to the Lokayukta.

If not, the Lokayukta is mandated to prepare a report and submit it to the Governor and also the elected representative concerned. If the public servant does not submit the relevant statements within two months of recieving of the report, the Lokayukta is authorised to publish the names of such defaulters in the newspapers, as per the rules.

Book errant legislators, says former SC judge

A former judge of the Supreme Court said that the Lokayukta should register a case against the MLA and MLCs under Section 176 of the IPC for intentionally not furnishing the statements, although they are legally bound to do so. Stating that Justice N Santhosh Hegde had used this provision against a few MLAs when he was Lokayukta, the retired judge said Justice Shetty should also take tough action against defaulters.

If the offence is proved, the accused will be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month, or with fine which may extend to `500 or both.

If the submitted statements are found to be false, the Lokayukta can invoke Section 177 of the IPC. If the charges are proved, the accused can be imprisoned for up to two years and or fined or both, the judge said.