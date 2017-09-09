BENGALURU: An 18-year-old youth is suspected to have been washed away in a drainage which was partially open while he was walking near the railway bridge in Seshadripuram on Friday evening. The victim has been identified as Arun, a daily-wage worker and a resident of Palace Guttahalli near Ballari Road.

Police said that around 9.30pm, Arun and his friend Thimmaraju were heading home after work. They parted ways near Shivananda Circle bus stop and Arun, who was carrying Thimmaraju’s bag, handed it back to him. While Thimmaraju headed to the bus stop, Arun borrowed `100 from his friend to hire an autorickshaw to reach home.

However, a few minutes later, when Thimmaraju called Arun on his phone, it was switched off. He started searching for Arun near the drain where they were walking and alerted locals who then called Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

BBMP Mayor G Padmavathy, along with officials, reached the spot and the firemen started a search. A senior police officer said they searched the drain, including manholes, thoroughly but found nothin. The possibility of the youth being washed away is very less, the officer added.

More rain in store

Moderate to rather heavy showers were recorded in the city on Friday. Prediction of more rain till late hours of the day triggered fear of inundation among residents staying in low-lying areas of Bengaluru. Apart from the city, several parts of the State also received showers during the day. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, highest rainfall in the city (as of 9.30 pm) was recorded at Kammanahalli, which received 69 mm rainfall.

Apart from it, Sampangiramanagar received 69 mm, Yeshwantpur 61 mm, Rajaji Nagar 47 mm, Attur Layout 48 mm and K R Puram received 40 mm rainfall.

In the State, highest 128 mm rainfall was recorded at Hassan taluk of Hassan district. Kamalnagar in Bidar district got 124 mm rainfall in the day. According to Indian Meteorological Department, Southwest monsoons have been classified as vigorous in Interior Karnataka region. As per forecasts, rainfall is expected to be widespread across South-Interior Karnataka region over the next five days. Other parts of the State will also receive good showers.