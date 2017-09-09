BENGALURU: Bengaluru has received the maximum rainfall in the first week of September, breaking the record of previous years. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, the city has recorded 373% excess rainfall in the first week of September.

According to KSNDMC officials, between September 1 and September 8, the city received 154 mm of rain as against the normal of 33 mm. "This not due to any cyclone, but because of upper air cyclonic circulation. This has resulted in heavy rain in Karnataka especially South Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and North Kerala. This upper air circulation will be active for the next two days and heavy rains are expected,'' SSM Gavaskar from KSNDMC told New Indian Express.

With heavy rain on Friday night, more than 60 trees were uprooted at Siddapura, Girinagar, Basavanagudi, VV Puram, Jayanagar, Hanumanthnagar, JP Nagar, Shanthinagar, Koramanagala, Madiwala and other places. Along with rain water, sewage water entered many houses in Koramangala, BTM Layout and Madiwala. Several two and four wheelers and autos were damaged after trees fell. A portion of Lalbagh compound near RV College road collapsed. At least 34 electric poles also fell in South Bengaluru and many areas have lost power supply.

At Kalasipalya, many eagles that normally come to the market area due to the meat shops, also died. BBMP has formed 21 teams that are clearing trees. Bescom also has a dedicated team that is repairing electric poles.