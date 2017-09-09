BENGALURU: In a recent survey conducted by C-Fore, a few city schools figured in the top 10 of the Annual Education World Rankings 2017. Under the day-cum-boarding school category, Greenwood High, Bengaluru stood first, followed by Ebnezer International School Bengaluru finished eighth.

Moreover, under the day co-ed school category, The Valley School of the city finished second, while Mallaya Aditi International School ranked third and Inventure Academy stood ninth. Under the boys day school category, Bishop Cotton Boys School stood sixth and St Joseph’s Boys School finished seventh.

Under boys boarding school category, Sarala Birla Academy was ranked fifth and Rashtriya Milirary School was ranked ninth. Kendriya Vidyalaya located at Space Centre ISRO was ranked tenth under government day school category. Six schools dedicated to children with special needs were also tanked in the top 20. Some budget schools alsofound spot in the top 25. Over 1,000 schools from across the country were surveyed under 14 parameters in the contest.