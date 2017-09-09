BENGALURU: The committee constituted by the National green tribunal (NGT) to draw up a comprehensive plan for the cleaning and rejuvenation of Bellandur lake submitted its report on Friday.

The counsel for Namma Bengaluru Foundation, the petitioner who approached the NGT, said the petitioners be allowed to file objections to the same.

The Tribunal consented and allowed the State to file a rejoinder before the next hearing, which is on October 4.

Sridhar Pabbisetty, CEO, Namma Bengaluru Foundation said, “We will go through the report and validate the claims being made by the state government and file our rejoinder shortly.” Senior officials from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority and Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Depart were present for the hearing.