BENGALURU: A heavy downpour accompanied by gusty winds around 7.30 pm on Friday wreaked havoc across the city uprooting trees. Traffic movement was nightmarish with all the major roads flooded.

By 9 pm, there were 46 complaints of fallen trees and 34 complaints of broken electric poles. Three people died and two others were injured after a tree fell on their car at Minerva Circle. They had come to the area to get their car repaired, Kalasipalya police said.

Complaints of trees falling and broken poles came from Jayanagar, RV Road, Ejipura, Balaji Nagar, JP Nagar, Padmanabhanagar, Sarvabhauma Nagar, Nandini Layout, Srinagar, Hanumantha Nagar, Minto Eye Hospital and Serve Street. Traffic was also thrown out of gear on many arterial roads. Residents complained of waist-level water in Akkithimmanahalli.

vehicles passing through a flooded street in Shivajinagar; a tree fell on a car in J C Nagar, killing three people; a man wades through waist-deep water in the underpass at K R Circle |

PUSHKAR V, NAGESH POLALI, JITHENDRA M

BESCOM was flooded with calls over power outages. There was interruption in power supply at Siddapura, Jayanagar, MM Palya, Kodichikkanahalli Ramamurthy Nagar, Girinagar and HRBR Layout.

The moderate to rather heavy showers that were recorded in the city during the day on Friday continued till late evening raising concerns of inundation in low-lying areas.

Apart from the city, several other parts of the state received showers during the day. In the state, the highest rainfall was recorded in Hassan taluk at 128 mm. Kamalnagar in Bidar district got 124 mm rainfall in the day.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon has been classified as vigorous in interior Karnataka region. As per forecasts, rainfall is expected to be widespread across South-Interior Karnataka region over the next five days. Other parts of the state will also receive good showers.