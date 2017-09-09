DHARWAD & BENGALURU: Following a tip-off from intelligence agencies, the state police have provided Z-category security to Mines and Geology Minister Vinay Kulkarni with effect from Friday.

Kulkarni is also the minister in charge of Dharwad district. As many as 22 security personnel, including four commandos from the special forces, have been deployed for his security. Police said, an intelligence report disclosed a threat to Kulkarni’s life and hence Z-level security must be provided to him. “In Karnataka, Kulkarni becomes the third person to be given Z security after the Governor and the CM,” police said.

Sources said, the decision to provide security was taken following specific intelligence input about a ‘supari’ being paid to a notorious killer based abroad to kill the minister. The Intelligence Department sent the alert to the state government on September 1. When contacted, Kulkarni said he was not bothered about threat calls and added such calls were common to him. “We all have to die one day. As long as I am alive I want to serve the public,” he said. Police clarified that security has not been provided to the family of the minister.

Lingayat agitation leader Jamdar gets police protection

Bengaluru: The state government has decided to provide security to retired IAS officer and secretary of the Lingayat Dharma Horata Samiti, S A Jamdar. Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who announced this on Friday after meeting senior police officers, said police protection has been provided to Jamdar in the backdrop of reports that he had received threat calls from elements who were opposed to his role in the agitation seeking separate religion status for Lingayats.

Water Resources Minister M B Patil, who is also playing an active role in the agitation, urged the gover nment to provide fool-proof security to not only Jamdar, but also to JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti. “Our agitation for separate religion status for Lingayats will continue and those who are inimical to our agitation will face the conseq uences if any harm is done to the life of Jamdar,” Patil said.