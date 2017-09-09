BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister K J George promised that action would be taken against those who had encroached storm water drains (SWDs). “Some people went to court, so we have not touched their houses. I will consult with the BBMP commissioner to vacate the stay,’’ he said.

Speaking to reporters at the KPCC office, the minister said, “The state government has offered 200 BDA flats to people who had lost their houses and persons whose properties had been partially demolished during the encroachment clearance drive, but till today no one has come forward to accept those flats.”

On potholes, George said that the authorities weren’t able to repair potholes as it had been raining. “We will fill the potholes when the rains stop. Also, there are many works worth `5,000 crore which will be undertaken after the monsoon. This includes developing footpaths and asphalting roads. All such works are expected to be completed by December,’’ he added.